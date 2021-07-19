Krafton partners with South Korean soccer star Son Heung-Min for PUBG in-game event

Players already knew that Tottenham Hotspur F.C. player and South Korean national soccer team captain Son Heung-min was coming to PUBG, but now, Krafton has detailed just how big the collaboration is.
Not only will players be able to play as Heung-Min in PUBG, but there will also be a special in-game event starting on July 21 and exclusive collab memorabilia. The Sonny Collaboration Event will run from July 21 to Aug. 3, giving players a chance to complete special in-game event missions and earn points that can be exchanged for exclusive Son-themed items, including a special Level 3 helmet and Contraband coupons.
“After being a player of PUBG since its launch, I am thrilled to be able to work directly with Krafton on this amazing partnership,” Heung-Min said. “Krafton designed a character that looks just like me, and the skins mirror my style. I would love to win a chicken dinner with my character.”
For players who can’t participate in the limited-time event, all of Heung-Min’s items will be available for purchase from the in-game shop until Oct. 20. Here are all of the items that will be added to PUBG as part of the collaboration.
- Son Heung-Min hair and face set
- Two Son Heung-Min outfit sets
- Two Son Heung-Min-themed emotes
- Two special weapons
Additionally, players who earn the in-game Son-themed Level 3 helmet during the Sonny Collaboration will automatically be entered for the chance to win one of five real-world Level 3 helmets autographed by Heung-Min. Results for that giveaway will be revealed on Aug. 11, with more details dropping soon.