Krafton partners with South Korean soccer star Son Heung-Min for PUBG in-game event

You can expect more details to drop ahead of the event on July 21.

Players already knew that Tottenham Hotspur F.C. player and South Korean national soccer team captain Son Heung-min was coming to PUBG, but now, Krafton has detailed just how big the collaboration is.

Not only will players be able to play as Heung-Min in PUBG, but there will also be a special in-game event starting on July 21 and exclusive collab memorabilia. The Sonny Collaboration Event will run from July 21 to Aug. 3, giving players a chance to complete special in-game event missions and earn points that can be exchanged for exclusive Son-themed items, including a special Level 3 helmet and Contraband coupons.

Image via Krafton

“After being a player of PUBG since its launch, I am thrilled to be able to work directly with Krafton on this amazing partnership,” Heung-Min said. “Krafton designed a character that looks just like me, and the skins mirror my style. I would love to win a chicken dinner with my character.”

Screengrab via PUBG

For players who can’t participate in the limited-time event, all of Heung-Min’s items will be available for purchase from the in-game shop until Oct. 20. Here are all of the items that will be added to PUBG as part of the collaboration.

Son Heung-Min hair and face set

Two Son Heung-Min outfit sets

Two Son Heung-Min-themed emotes

Two special weapons

Additionally, players who earn the in-game Son-themed Level 3 helmet during the Sonny Collaboration will automatically be entered for the chance to win one of five real-world Level 3 helmets autographed by Heung-Min. Results for that giveaway will be revealed on Aug. 11, with more details dropping soon.