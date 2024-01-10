When does the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review embargo lift?

The time is nearly upon us for the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review embargo to lift, meaning you can finally see whether Ubisoft’s latest twist on the Prince of Persia formula worked out.

It’s fair to say The Lost Crown is a hefty deviation from Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and previous entries like the 2008 Prince of Persia reboot. It’s a bold and possibly shrewd move as the latest iteration embraces the highly successful Metroidvania genre.

There are no guarantees of success when it comes to the video games industry, though. Let’s check out when the review embargo drops for Ubisoft’s newest Prince of Persia title.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review embargo time and date

You gave me what score? Image via Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review embargo lifts on Jan. 11 at 11am CDT / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (or Sept. 1 at 2am AEST).

If you’re getting twitchy waiting for the minutes to tick down, here’s a handy visual aid showing you exactly when the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown embargo lifts.

As soon as the timer hits zero, every major publication and outlet that was given a review copy will be allowed to publish its Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review—ourselves included!

We will post a complete review of Ubisoft's game, so make sure you head back to Dot Esports once the countdown expires to hear our thoughts in full. Be sure to check out the trophy and achievement list for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, too.