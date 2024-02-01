Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 ending, explained

Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three‘s ending left us with more questions than answers for the fate of some recurring characters. But Chapter Four may finally solve the mystery behind Poppy and the Prototype. While we all impatiently wait for that next release, here is our explanation on the Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 ending.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3: CatNap death explained

The real victim in Poppy Playtime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Poppy Playtime chapter inevitably ends with the demise of the leading mascot and main threat of the chapter. Rather than getting outwitted by the player, CatNap receives the final blow from none other than his lord and savior, the Prototype. After being dealt a ton of damage by the charged terminal you worked so hard to power up, CatNap is temporarily out of action until Prototype shows up to seal his fate.

Seeing as CatNap likely cannot be saved as his injuries were too devastating, the Prototype swoops in to impale CatNap through his mouth. But why would the Prototype do this? Well, after previously being seen worshipping the Prototype at a shrine, CatNap’s effectiveness was over. The Prototype no longer needed his loyal servant and so he was murdered. His body is lifted into the light, likely to become part of the Prototype’s final form.

What happened to Kissy Missy in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

Will she be the next villain or was she captured by the Prototype? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating CatNap and clearing the red smoke from the Playcare, Poppy then shows the protagonist the truth behind the mascot’s actions. The Hour of Joy tape is handed over, revealing the synchronized attack from Boxy Boo, Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and Kissy Missy against the Bigger Bodies Initiative scientists.

Poppy explains the next step is to go deep below into the Factory and take down the Prototype, hinting that Chapter Four should be the final piece to the puzzle. Poppy and the protagonist enter the elevator to descend into the depths but after Kissy Missy is left behind, you suddenly hear her screaming.

What happened to her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rather bizarrely, Kissy Missy cannot enter the elevator with you. She instead must wait until you get to the bottom and use the elevator after you descend. The result is Kissy Missy screaming like the Smiling Critter’s cardboard cut-out audio files. The Prototype may have resumed control of Kissy Missy, as seen in the Hour of Joy tape. However, her cries could have been her calling for Poppy’s help as she’s captured by the Prototype, just like DogDay.

Kissy Missy could either become the next antagonist in Chapter Four or you’ll have to save her from becoming part of the Prototype. We’ll likely have to wait until next year to see what happened to Kissy Missy at the beginning of Chapter Four.

For now, I’ll be spending my time thinking about whether Poppy is truly as heroic as she seems or if we (the player) are just another one of her playthings.