All voice actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, listed

Learn the voice actors behind your favorite mascot characters in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. Here is the full actorslist for the latest chapter in this mascot horror series.
Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Voice actor list
The popular indie horror series, Poppy Playtime brings back voice actors from the second chapter. While there is only a small team of voice actors featured in chapter three, each character has their own unique voice that makes them distinguishable amongst the pack.
Here is every voice actor in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. These actors will likely return to chapter four as many of the actors on this list voice multiple characters.
- Poppy – Nola Klop (known for Narrator in Bramble: The Mountain King)
- Stella – Nola Klop
- Scientist on Claire’s tape – Nola Klop
- Elliot Ludwig – Tom Schalk (known for Gordon in My Friendly Neighborhood)
- Mr. Hartmann – Tom Schalk
- Claire Harper – Aimee Smith (known for Milla in Freedom Planet)
- Mrs. Hartman – Aimee Smith
- Dr. White – Michael Kovach (known for Jax in The Amazing Digital Circus)
- Rich – Michael Kovach
- Scientist on Joseph’s tape – Michael Kovach
- Ollie – Reid Osiecki
- Dogday – Baldwin Williams Jr.
- Harley Sawyer – Baldwin Williams Jr.
- Radio voice – Baldwin Williams Jr.
- Miss Delight – Avalon Delaney
- Counselor – Avalon Delaney
- Hoppy Hopscotch cutout – Avalon Delaney
- CraftyCorn cutout – Avalon Delaney
- Bobby Bearhug cutout – Avalon Delaney
- Stuart – Alberto Garcia Satur
- Leith Pierre – Robin Nelson
- Nightmare tape – Eric True
- Huggy Wuggy cutout – Micah Preciado (known for Bron in Project: Playtime)
- Dogday cutout – Elijah Delaney
- KickinChicken cutout – Elijah Delaney
- PickyPiggy cutout – Madeline Schroeder
- VHS tape children – Mathias DeVore and Elias DeVore.
- Nightmare radio voice – Baldwin Williams Jr.
- Night Critters – Tobias Cascia, Layne Price, Eric True, Elijah Delaney, Evalon Delaney, and Ben Rooker.
- Prototype – Elijah Delaney, Nola Klop, Eric True, Avalon Delaney, Baldwin Williams Jr., Micah Preciado, and Joaquin Auguste.