Zarude will be distributed to Pokémon Sword and Shield players in a few countries outside of Japan

The distribution is related to the release of the new TCG set, Vivid Voltage.

A new Pokémon movie is coming next month around Christmas and Japanese fans who pre-ordered tickets to watch it in theaters already received a gift in June: the mythical Pokémon, Zarude. The distribution of this Pokémon wasn’t made available to the rest of the world, however.

But now, Zarude will be distributed in a few countries outside of Japan for the first time for Pokémon Sword and Shield. This distribution is linked with the release of the new TCG set called Vivid Voltage, which features Zarude as one of the Pokémon included in the set.

A serial code will be given to buyers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Trainers have one month to redeem the code from Nov. 13, the release date, to Dec. 13.

Zarude is a Grass and Dark-type mythical Pokémon that has an exclusive move in Pokémon Sword and Shield called Jungle Healing. It’s a Grass-type status move that heals its user and the Pokémon around him, curing them of any status problems.

The Pokémon Company hasn’t announced other international distributions, so the U.S. might not get Zarude just yet. It’s not possible to find the mythical Pokémon through normal gameplay at this time.