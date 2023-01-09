Zacian and Zamazenta VSTARs, Hatterene VMAX revealed from Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith set

Another batch of Pokémon TCG cards from the upcoming Crown Zenith set have been revealed, and it’s three massive ones—Zacian VSTAR, Zamazenta VSTAR, and Hatterene VMAX. They’ll be available once the set releases on Friday, Jan. 20.

VSTAR and VMAX cards are special because, in addition to having fancy artwork and a colorful sheen, they have extra abilities that make them more powerful than regular cards. Plus, they’re quite rare.

Zacian VSTAR, for example, has the Sword Star VSTAR Power, which deals a whopping 310 damage to an enemy Pokémon at the cost of dealing 30 damage to itself. It can only be used once per battle. Similarly, Zamazenta VSTAR has the Shield Star VSTAR Power. As the name suggests, it’s a defensive ability that reduces incoming damage to all Pokémon by 100 for a single turn.

Hatterene VMAX plays out a little differently. It works by evolving Hatterene V into Hatterene VMAX. It has 320 HP and a unique ability, Witch’s Domain, which allows players to move up to two damage counters from their Pokémon to an opponent’s active Pokémon.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Crown Zenith set was already shaping up to be a treat. Zeraora VSTAR, Radiant Eternatus, and more desirable cards have already been confirmed. Still, the addition of Zacian VSTAR, Zamazenta VSTAR, and Hatterene VMAX makes it all the more compelling to collectors and battlers alike once the set finally drops.

There are still a few weeks left before the set releases, which means there’s a good chance we’ll see a few more reveals as the date draws closer.

If we’re lucky, that might include more special Pokémon cards.