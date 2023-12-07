Yes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk will let players freely fly on Koraidon or Miraidon

The Dec. 7 trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk finally confirmed our Legendary ride Pokémon will in fact gain the ability to fly—but you’ll have to earn it.

It’s official, The Pokémon Company confirmed you’ll finally be able to fly around wherever you want on Koraidon and Miraidon after the second part of the DLC drops on Dec. 14. This comes after a whole year of climbing up mountains and gliding off of cliffs without the freedom to truly soar through the sky like an airplane. As small as this quality-of-life upgrade might seem, it’s a game-changer for players who enjoy exploring every inch of the map, and it’ll obviously make it easier to travel around the new Safari Zone-esque Terarium introduced in The Indigo Disk.

Soar through the skies like never before. Image via Game Freak

But just like Koraidon and Miraidon’s mobility upgrades in the base games, you’ll need to unlock their ability to fly. The DLC introduces the “Flying Time Trial” held by the new Elite Four’s Amarys, where Koraidon and Miraidon will fly through hoops in the air. “While at first this power is believed to be just temporarily imparted, it can apparently be made permanent, but only once you’ve made it far enough in your adventure,” according to the official Scarlet and Violet site. In other words, the two Gen IX Legendaries should be able to take their flying skills outside of the trial at some point after completing Amarys’ Flying Time Trial.

Once your Koraidon or Miraidon can fly, it’ll be so much easier to get to certain locations on the map such as Tera Raid dens. While the two ride Pokémon already have the ability to glide in the air, it’s a pain how quickly they descend without being able to steer them upward. Based on the footage in today’s trailer, it looks like we’ll have full control while in flight to make traveling a breeze.

But why introduce flying now in the DLC? It seems like we’re going to be doing a lot more exploring and diving deeper into Area Zero—hence the DLC’s full name, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. As we learned from the base games, it’s a long journey down to the depths of Area Zero, and we could be headed even further down in The Indigo Disk to encounter the Legendary Terapagos and possibly other Paradox Pokémon. Being able to fly will no doubt help us get to exactly where we need to go in Area Zero to uncover the mysteries and discover the so-called hidden treasure.