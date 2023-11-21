Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s Terarium is like the Safari Zone but better

With early previews teasing what’s to come in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, the DLC’s Terarium is giving Safari Zone vibes with even more to look forward to.

The Terarium is the centerpiece of The Indigo Disk, located in Blueberry Academy where the player can explore four very distinct biomes with a bunch of returning Pokémon and Starter Pokémon. As an enclosed space with different zones to catch Pokémon, the Terarium sounds like it may have been inspired by the classic Safari Zone from the first four generations of the franchise.

The Terarium’s four biomes—Savanna, Polar, Coastal, and Canyon—feel particularly similar to the Johto Safari Zone in the Gen II remakes HeartGold and SoulSilver, which was also divided into sections like the Swamp, Forest, and Wasteland. But even with this similarity, The Indigo Disk adds so much more flair to its Terarium, taking advantage of all the new Pokémon introduced since the Safari Zone’s last appearance since the Gen III remakes, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

“I came across Pokémon that actually made sense to be in the Savanna Biome,” popular content creator PhillyBeatzU said in his early preview of playing The Indigo Disk. He mentioned seeing Pokémon like Girafarig, Pyroar, Rhyhorn, Zebstrika, and the “poop bug,” Rellor. These Pokémon couldn’t be more fitting for that area, since real-life savannas are known to be the home of giraffes, lions, rhinos, zebras, and dung beetles.

Naturally, the older generations didn’t have access to as many diverse Pokémon species, so it only makes sense for the Terarium to be more poppin’ and accurate to animal habitats than the Safari Zones ever were.

In addition, the Terarium’s biomes cleverly tie in a newer feature that began in Gen VII—regional variants. Up until The Indigo Mask, regional variants like Alolan and Galarian Pokémon were not available outside of their region, with the exception of NPC trades, special events, or Pokémon HOME transfers. However, game footage from early previews confirmed regional variants would be roaming around in certain biomes.

For example, Alolan Exeggutor was featured in a school assignment for the player to take on in the Coastal Biome, which greatly resembles Gen VII’s Alola region. Meanwhile, another Gen VII ‘mon, Alolan Sandshrew, was found in the Polar Biome with its Ice typing and igloo appearance. This is huge for players who might not own the Gen VII and Gen VIII games where these regional variants were previously exclusive to.

Outside of the biomes, The Indigo Disk also seems to be pushing for competitive battling with more double battles throughout the new DLC story.