Wurmple Pokémon Go evolution guide: How to get Beautifly and Dustox

Split evolutions are an oddity in Pokémon Go because they occasionally function differently than they would in a normal Pokémon game. Wurmple, thankfully, has the same evolution method it always had, though it still has an annoying twist you need to work around.

Wurmple has two evolution lines you can follow in Pokémon Go. One nets you the Butterfly Pokémon Beautifly while the other will result in the Poison Moth Pokémon Dustox. To get either Pokémon you will need a bit of luck once you evolve your Wurmple. Here’s a full guide for this occasionally messy Bug-type situation.

How to evolve Wurmple into Beautifly or Dustox Pokémon Go

The strings of fate decide your path. Image via The Pokemon Company

To evolve Wurmple fully into either Beautifly or Dustox you first have to ensure your Wurmple evolves into the right Cocoon Pokémon. Unfortunately, that means relying on random chance.

First, you use 12 Wurmple Candy to evolve your Wurmple into Cascoon or Silcoon. This is not something you get to choose—it’s a 50 percent chance to get either a Cascoon or Silcoon once you click the evolve button. Depending on which Cacoon Pokémon you get, you will know which final evolution you will get.

Here’s a breakdown for Wurmple’s entire evolutionary line:

Evolution One Evolution Two Wurmple At random will evolve into Cascoon or Silcoon using 12 Wurmple Candy Cascoon into Dustox using 50 Wurmple Candy or Silcoon into Beautifly using 50 Wurmple Candy

In total, you’ll need 62 Wurmple Candy to fully evolve a single Wurmple.

Is there a Wurmple evolution or name trick in Pokémon Go?

Unlike Eevee and its many Eeveelutions, there is no evolution or name trick for Wurmple in Pokémon Go to help ensure you get a Cascoon or Silcoon each time.

Whether or not Pokémon Go uses the invisible personality value that makes Wurmple evolve at random into Cascoon or Silcoon in the main games is unknown. Even if it is a different value being used, it is still essentially a 50/50 shot of getting the Cocoon Pokémon you want—and thus getting Beautifly or Dustox after that.

Can you evolve Party Hat Wurmple in Pokémon Go?

While some players debate what the best Wurmple evolution in Pokémon Go is, true Worm Pokémon fanatics know that Party Hat Wurmple is king. And because it is so amazing, you can’t evolve Party Hat Wurmple.

This isn’t surprising since you can’t evolve most Pokémon with event-specific accessories unless their evolutions also have that same accessory form available. Party Hat Wurmple is one of the many event Pokémon that are standalone partygoers, meaning it can’t be evolved into Cascoon or Silcoon.

