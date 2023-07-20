World famous Pokémon Go player shares 7 ideas to improve the game

Longtime Pokémon Go player and personality FleeceKing shared innovative ideas that would give a new breath to the Niantic game recently.

In a tweet from July 19, the player made seven key suggestions, from quality-of-life changes to clever new features that would improve Pokémon Go. One, in particular, caught the eye of the community.

They shared an idea of temporary PokéStops that players would be able to plant anywhere they wanted. It would offer a useful way for players who can’t go walk outside or are located in rural places to get rewards. “This would actually be helpful for my son on days where we’re not going out and winter,” commented a user under the tweet.

Here’s some ideas that I think would make Pokémon Go a lot better: If you like these suggestions, feel free to retweet this 💡



If there’s going to be a daily limit on remote raids, make it something far more reasonable like 20-30, 5 is simply too low. It’s not enough to even… — FleeceKing (@ItsFleeceKing) July 19, 2023

Here are the seven points FleeceKing suggested:

Improve Remote Raid Passes by greatly increasing the daily limit and giving a free one per day.

A temporary PokéStop planted by players anywhere they want.

Gym rework with the addition of more rewards.

Invite friends to Rocket grunt combats.

Buddy Pokémon’s exclusive rewards.

Add gifts and trade of items between players.

PvP unrated fights.

Overall, the ideas FleeceKing shared aim at making Pokémon Go more accessible to players who are located in rural areas or can’t walk around a lot, which makes them miss out on much of the game’s content.

The general idea behind those is to encourage players to complete activities that have lost interest over time by giving more meaningful or generous rewards. It would be simple tweaks to introduce, rather than ambitious changes to the game’s core mechanics, but they would have the potential of changing the game’s experience drastically for many players.

Pokémon Go fans have been suggesting various ideas to improve the title since Niantic received backlash following controversial changes. It made Remote Raid Passes less accessible by raising their prices and adding a limit on daily use, leading many players to allegedly leave the game.

Niantic doubled down on those changes by implementing new features to encourage in-person play, such as the Campfire App, which gives a way to players to gather up and complete Raids or other activities.

