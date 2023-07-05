Pokémon Go players have some fascinating ideas to save the game

Pokémon Go players aren’t happy with Niantic’s recent decisions, and some have gathered to suggest interesting changes that would give them a better experience in the future.

In a Reddit thread from July 5, a user asked players what would they do if they joined Niantic to reinvigorate Pokémon Go. Some ideas were overwhelmingly well-received by players, and they wouldn’t take too much of the developer’s efforts to be implemented.

The ideas that were shared the most revolved around the earlier generations of Pokémon species in the mobile game. They complained they were forgotten by the developer and basically disappeared from wild spawns, whose rotations didn’t bring enough changes.

“It feels like, with spawns, the old gens are largely forgotten outside of specific event features. I don’t think I’ve seen a wild Pidgey in years,” wrote one of the top-voted comments. The lack of diversity in wild spawns was generally targeted, as well as species highlighted in Research Tasks.

Players shared multiple ways of making the Pokémon Go more rewarding for them, either by getting less, but more significant events, more badges, or more opportunities to get signature moves for specific Pokémon —which are currently earned through Community Days.

“To expand on this, any time a Pokémon is featured in an event it should have it’s exclusive move unlocked, both by evolving and using a regular TM,” reads a comment. “It should not take 18 months to be able to start using a Pokémon.”

While those ideas can look a bit generic, it also proves Pokémon Go fans from the thread still enjoy the game as a whole. Some quality-of-life improvements could do much to make them commit again to the title.

Over the last few months, Niantic received strong backlash from the community due to controversial decisions, such as making Remote Raid Passes less accessible. Complaints that first targeted that change spread to various other parts of the title, especially since the developer added fuel to the fire. On June 26, it mistakenly increased the radius of Pokémon spawns in the wild and reverted the fortunate change a few days later.

Then, Niantic cut hundreds of jobs, raising concerns about Pokémon Go‘s future, although the company confirmed the title was a high priority. It’s still unclear what direction the developer will take for the game in the near future.

