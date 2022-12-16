Why are Ash and Pikachu leaving the anime?

The duo is bidding farewell, and fans are eager to know why.

Ash and Pikachu, the two main protagonists of the Pokémon anime, are finally saying goodbye after 20 years.

The news was revealed on Dec. 16 shortly after Ash was finally crowned the best Pokémon trainer and became the Pokémon World Champion after more than 1,000 episodes. This adventure took him more than 20 years to achieve, and a lot of us have been following his efforts since we were kids. Ash will be replaced by two new characters called Riko and Roy when the show returns in April 2023.

Since Ash finally reached his goals, many have speculated what’s next for Ash and Pikachu. Having them journey to another region after they reached their targets would be in some ways pointless many fans pointed out.

Now, following the news of the renowned duo leaving the anime, fans have asked why.

Why are Ash and Pikachu leaving the Pokémon anime?

The Pokémon Company has yet to explain why Ash and Pikachu are leaving the anime. It’s possible more details will be revealed in the coming months, but we can only speculate at the moment.

The main topic discussed in the Pokémon community is the fact that Ash’s storyline finally came to a beautiful and touching end. Continuing his story would just be a stretch at this point. And, it’s hard to disagree that bidding farewell to Ash as the Pokémon World Champion is the perfect way to finish his story.

Will Ash and Pikachu ever return to the anime?

Luckily, Ash and Pikachu will return to our screens one last time with the release of a short series called “Pokémon Aim To Be A Pokémon Master.” This 11-part series will focus not only on Ash and Pikachu but also on Misty and Brock, two other popular characters from the series. It’s scheduled to premiere on Jan. 13, 2023, and is said to be an emotional farewell to the characters.