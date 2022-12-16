Ash and Pikachu set to be replaced in Pokémon anime after 20 years

The Pokémon Company confirmed today that a new season of the popular long-running Pokémon anime is in the works centered around the Paldea region but with one glaringly obvious thing missing—Ash and Pikachu are nowhere to be seen.

The popular duo, who have been the main characters of the anime for over 20 years now, have been officially retired by The Pokémon Company, leaving many fans in shock and heartbroken knowing arguably two characters that have been the face of the entire Pokémon franchise since the 1990s are bowing out.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokémon on an adventure through the world of Pokémon! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023! pic.twitter.com/OJ7WdEcPdw — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) December 16, 2022

Instead, Ash and Pikachu will be replaced by two newcomers named Riko and Roy when the show returns next year in April 2023 to focus on the Paldea region, with the main Paldea starters Sprigatito, Feucoco, and Quaxly being the main Pokémon over the ever-popular Pikachu.

Following the announcement, a small 11-part mini-series which will focus on Ash, Misty, and Brock, will debut on Jan 13, 2023, to act as a bow out for everyone’s favorite would-be Pokémon Master. This series is titled “Pokémon Aim To Be A Pokémon Master” and will be the last time fans will be able to see Ash before his journey finally comes to an end.

It’ll likely be a sad time for many Pokémon fans, who have grown up with Ash since their childhoods and all eyes will be on the new protagonists to see if they can fill the gap left by everyone’s beloved trainer and Pokémon duo.