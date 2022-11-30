Where to get Heavy-Duty Boots in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Heavy-Duty Boots are an excellent held item that prevent the Pokémon holding it from receiving any damage from pesky traps like Spikes, Stealth Rocks, Sticky Web, and Toxic Spikes.

Your main Pokémon might not wind up in situations that need it all the time, but when it does, you’ll wish it was holding a trusty pair of Heavy-Duty Boots to tiptoe around the issue.

If you want them, there’s only one way to get them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—but it couldn’t be easier!

Heavy-Duty Boots location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy Heavy-Duty Boots from the Delibird Presents in Levincia.

It’ll cost 20,000 Pokédollars or 20,000 LP, and you’ll need to earn four Gym Badges before it’s listed in stock. That means you’ll need to reach the halfway mark in the Victory Road storyline before you can buy it, but it shouldn’t be an issue since you don’t really need it in the early stages of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adventure.

At that point, it’ll be a lot easier to fork out the Pokédollars or LP to buy them, too.

Image via The Pokémon Company

And that’s all there is to it! Other than a few exceptions, most held items can be purchased from Delibird Presents stores too, although some are limited to a specific branch in either Megasoza, Levincia, or Casscarafa.

They’re worth having in your inventory if you can afford them, especially if you’re a defensively-minded trainer!