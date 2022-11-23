Where to get Dream Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Poké Balls come in all shapes and sizes, and using the right one in the right situation will increase the chances of catching a Pokémon. That still rings true in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Dream Ball, for example, is the perfect Poké Ball to use on Pokémon that have fallen asleep. It pairs well with moves like Hypnosis, Lovely Kiss, Sing, Sleep Powder, Yawn, and more.

Sleep is one of the best status conditions to inflict to increase your chances of catching a Pokémon as it is, and when paired with a Dream Ball, it’s arguably the best combination in the game. Perhaps that’s why they’re hard to come by.

How to get Dream Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike Quick Balls, which can be purchased at the Poké Mart or Delibird Presents, Dream Balls can only be obtained via auctions. They tend to crop up at random, and they’re expensive. If you want one, you’ll have to make your way to the auction area in Porto Marinada—the same place you helped Kofu secure the winning bid on rare seaweed from the Hoenn region.

If you’re lucky enough to see one pop up, you’ll also need to bid up to 100,000 to win the auction.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s a hefty price to pay for a Poké Ball, but it’s worth it if you’re having trouble catching a particular Pokémon.

You could spend the money on buying dozens of other Poké Balls instead and take your chances on one being successful, but it couldn’t hurt to try a Dream Ball if you can afford it.