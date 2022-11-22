Where to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Quick Balls have been a staple tool for helping Pokémon trainers catch Pokémon since being first introduced in Generation IV, and that’s still the case in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet following their 2022 release.

As the name suggests, it increases the likelihood of catching Pokémon when used at the start of an encounter, which is handy for trainers who don’t want to waste time.

There are several ways you can obtain them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—all of which are easy to do.

How to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three ways to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, two of which will cost you money, and one that can be done for free (but will take more time).

Poké Mart

The first and most obvious place to get Quick Balls is buying them at Poké Mart stores scattered throughout Paldea.

They cost 1,000 and can be purchased after acquiring six Gym Badges.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Delibird Presents

Alternatively, you can also buy Quick Balls from one of the three Delibird Presents stores in Paldea. They also cost 1,000 and can only be purchased after acquiring six Gym Badges. The Mesagoza Delibird Presents store is located in Mesagoza city, the Levincia Delibird Presents is located in Levinciacity, and the Cascarrafa Delibird Presents is located in Cascarrafa.

Image via The Pokémon Company

In the wild

If you’d rather save the cash, you can find Quick Balls in the wild. They’re pretty rare, though, so it isn’t really worth it unless you don’t desperately need them and want to count on your luck.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Those are the three best places to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They’re well worth the price considering the time they can save when catching Pokémon in the wild, as they save you from having to weaken them, and have a pretty good success rate.