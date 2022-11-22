Where to find Kofu to give him his wallet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It's a necessary step to advance through the story.

Kofu is the Gym Leader of the Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and naturally, that means you’ll need to beat him in order to progress through the main storyline.

But as we’ve seen with some of the other Gym Leaders in previous Pokémon titles throughout the years, there’s a prerequisite of sorts you’ll need to do before it can happen.

No, Kofu isn’t off battling Team Star members at another location. Instead, the burly old-timer dashes off the market when you arrive at the gym, leaving his wallet behind.

Before you can face him, you’ll have to return his wallet.

How to find Kofu to give him his wallet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The market isn’t located in Cascarrafa, but it’s not too far away, either.

Head west from the Cascarrafa Gym and make your way through Asado Desert and look for a town called Porto Marinada. If you’ve already visited it, you can fly to the nearby Pokémon Center instead of walking.

Kofu will be standing in the market in the town. The moment you approach him, though, his apprentice will stop you and challenge you to a battle, which you’ll have to accept.

The apprentice will use Floatzel and a Clauncher, which tie into the Water-type theme of the gym, so it’s best to use Grass or Electric-type Pokémon against them.

After that, you can give Kofu his wallet, but he’ll have one more request for you—help him win rare seaweed from the Hoenn region via an auction in the market, which he’ll give you the money for.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The most reliable method for winning the auction is bidding 10,000, followed by 30,000, and then finally 45,000.

Once you’ve done that, the deed is done. He’ll let you keep the remaining 5,000 for helping him out, and return to his gym, where you can battle him and advance the story.