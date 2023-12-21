Pokémon Scarlet and Violet relies heavily on its sandwich mechanic, especially when you’re out Shiny hunting, so cooking ingredients are items you’ll require more frequently than in past generations.

Even with The Indigo Disk DLC, this hasn’t changed, and one of the ingredients that can be tricky to find is Curry Powder. Unlike many of the other cooking items in Scarlet and Violet, Curry Powder isn’t widely sold, so you might find yourself stuck at points, waiting to get some so you can cook.

Fortunately, Paldea doesn’t actually have any shortage of Curry Powder, you just need to be looking in the right place. To save you some time, here is exactly where you can go and get Curry Powder next time you need some.

Where to get Curry Powder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Curry Powder is a great addition to any sandwich. Image via The Pokémon Company

You can purchase Curry Powder from the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia. This shop is located in the Northern portion of the city.

Visit the store and you can purchase Curry Powder for 450 Pokedollars. That’s a cheap price to buy as much as you need, so it’s well worth stocking up. Even better, it’s not just Curry Powder at the Aquiesta Supermarket; you can also get plenty of other ingredients you might require.

Related How to make a spicy sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Your best bet is to plan what sandwich you will make before shopping and then pick up all the ingredients you need while you are there. There are a ton of recipes that require Curry Powder, so you’ll probably need some regularly.