Sometimes you lose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, or at the very least, you can lose one of your Pokémon, forcing you to call on the help of a Revive.

While Revive is a common item in Pokémon, Max Revives are much rarer. These items don’t just bring your Pokémon back to life, but they also completely refill their health bar making them ready to get back into battle. Being this powerful, it’s no real surprise we all want to stock our inventories with them, but if you want an ample supply of Max Revives there are a few things you’ll need to know, including where they’re sold.

Where to buy Max Revives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fortunately, there are options. Image via The Pokemon Company

The only place to buy Max Revives is at the Blueberry Academy School Store in The Indigo Disk DLC. This will cost you 60BP for each Max Revive you purchase.

Outside of this, you can’t purchase Max Revives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s base game, but you can buy Revival Herbs from a variety of stores across Paldea. These have basically the same effects as a Max Revive when used on a Pokémon, though they do have one side effect.

Chancy Supply is the go-to place for Revival Herbs. There are multiple Chancy Supply stores in the region but we know for certain the ones in Mesagoza, Levincia, Casacarrafa, and Montenevera all have this item in stock for 2,800 Pokedollars. The one side effect of using a Revival Herb is that, due to its bitterness, it lowers the friendship level of the Pokémon it is used on. Given this, you may choose not to use it on some of your party.

The Revival Herb is going to be your best bet if you’re looking for a way to get the same effects as a Max Revive, but on demand whenever you have the funds. If you need a true Max Revive in Scarlet and Violet for whatever reason, then you’ll need to scout around Paldea for Pokeballs or head to Blueberry Academy and spend your BP.