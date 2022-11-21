Where to buy new clothes and accessories in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Go out and buy that new hat you've always been wanting.

In Paldea, players are given a uniform as they embark on their Pokémon journey. While these may be quite basic, you’ll be happy to hear there is customization available.

If you’ve booted up your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and are looking to mix things up shopping is back once again! For fans who have played more recent Pokémon games, you’ll be familiar with these customization options, but you’ll still need to know where to look.

Here are all of the places in Paldea where you can score yourself new clothing products.

Clothing stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you can purchase clothing to change up different accessories in your look. Right off the jump, it is worth noting that you can not change the core components of your uniform further than the options available from the start of the game.

That said, you can purchase different bags, shoes, socks, glasses, hats, and gloves if you want to spice up your appearance a little more during your playthrough.

Here is where you’ll want to go.

Where to find clothing stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The first location you’ll visit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet where you have the ability to purchase cosmetic items is Mesagoza. When you arrive here in the center of the city can be found the following stores.

Bags: Bagin’s

Shoes: Zapaldea Footwear

Socks: Sock Quarter

Glasses: Spec Shack

Hats: Capbourg

Gloves: Rough and Tough

As you move further through the game you’ll reach Cascarrafa. There are even more stores you can purchase goods from, including many of the same. This being the case, your location will likely depend on which store is more convenient for you.

Bags: Bagin’s

Bags: Veracidad

Shoes: Zapaldea Footwear

Socks: Sock Quarter

Glasses: Spec Shack

Hats: Capbourg

Gloves: Rough and Tough

Gloves: Seguro Style

The final shopping district you’ll reach in the game can be located in Levincia. This area has the same roster of stores you can find in the previously mentioned locations.

Bags: Bagin’s

Bags: Veracidad

Shoes: Zapaldea Footwear

Socks: Sock Quarter

Glasses: Spec Shack

Hats: Capbourg

Gloves: Rough and Tough

Gloves: Seguro Style

Now you’ve added to your collection, you’re going to want to change up your look. Here is a guide so you can get the look you’ve been dreaming of without issues.