Where to get a Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It might not look like much, but it's a powerful tool.

Twisted Spoon is one of the best held items for Psychic-type Pokémon. That’s because it increases the damage output of the holder’s Psychic-type moves by a whopping 20 percent. It also has the secondary effect of adding 30 Base Power to the Dark-type move Fling.

Armarouge, for example, is a fitting candidate to hold it, as are many other Psychic-type Pokémon, making it a no-brainer for trainers with a knack for such characters to invest in.

But where do you get it? There are only two places you can find the Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and one of them is a lot easier (and more reliable) than the other.

How to find the Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best place to find the Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Delibird Presents Store in Levincia. It’s only available in this store, costing 3,000 Poké Dollars, which is pretty cheap compared to some of the other held items in the game.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Alternatively, you can also obtain the Twisted Spoon via auctions in Porto Marinada. Just keep in mind there’s no guarantee it will be available on any given day—and even if it is, you’ll have to bid on it, meaning you might end up paying more than the 3,000 it would cost you in the store. If you’re already there, it can’t hurt to roll the dice, but you’d be better off buying it in Levincia.

Once you’ve got it, you’ll be wreaking havoc in battles in no time. That extra 20 percent of damage will go a long way, especially on some of the more powerful Psychic-type Pokémon like Espathra.