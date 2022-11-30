The fiery armor-clad Pokémon can benefit from these.

If you’ve been lucky enough to find and catch Charcadet and evolve it into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re probably already thinking of ways you can maximize its potential. Giving it an item to hold is one of the ways you can do that.

Armarouge has the unique combination of being a Fire and Psychic-type Pokémon. Special Attack is also its strongest ability, while Attack (which it doesn’t really need) is its weakest.

What this means is some held items are better than others. But don’t worry, we’re here to help!

What are the best held items for Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For the reasons mentioned above, the best held items for Armarouge are ones that increase the power of Fire-type moves, Psychic-type moves, Special Attack, or the overall power of its moves.

We’ve narrowed it down to the following five:

Charcoal: Boosts power of Fire-type moves

Boosts power of Fire-type moves Choice Specs: Boosts Special Attack, but only allows single move

Boosts Special Attack, but only allows single move Life Orb: Boosts the power but makes each one costs a bit of HP

Boosts the power but makes each one costs a bit of HP Twisted Spoon: Boosts power of Psychic-type moves

Boosts power of Psychic-type moves Weakness Policy: Boosts Attack and Special Attack when hit with super-effective move

Image via The Pokémon Company

Charcoal, Choice Specs, Life Orb, and Weakness Policy can be purchased from the Delibird Presents branch in Mesagoza, while Twisted Spoon can be purchased from the one in Levincia.

They’ll set you back around 20,000 Pokédollars, but they’re worth it—especially for those looking to min-max Armarouge.

If that’s the case, you’ll probably want to look into ​​EV training as well.