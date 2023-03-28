Where to find Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Make sure you know where to find this rare Samurott.

Following in the footsteps of Charizard, Greninja, and their other starter friends, Samurott is the latest Pokémon to get its own Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This event will be another tough seven-star Tera Raid, meaning the Unrivaled Samurott will be incredibly powerful and hard to beat if you don’t come prepared.

Part of the preparation starts with knowing exactly where you can find these special Tera Raids so you don’t accidentally miss out. Given how challenging these Raid Battles can be, you won’t be able to find them on your map unless you’ve played through the entire game and unlocked six-star Tera Raids.

Once you have six-star Tera Raids unlocked, follow these steps to find Unrivaled Samurott.

How to find the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve participated in any of the other special Tera Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far, tracking down the Samurott Raids should be a breeze. If this is your first Tera Raid event, here’s a rundown of how to find them.

Once the event begins, connect to the internet and go to the Poké Portal. Check to make sure you have the latest Poké Portal News updated in your game.

Go into your map and look for the Bug-type Black Crystal Tera Raid. Select that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark to the Tera Raid.

Follow the orange flag on your mini-map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the Black Crystal to confirm it’s the seven-star Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid.

You may also join Samurott Raids hosted by other players online if you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. This can be done by either entering a unique code or joining a random posting in the Poké Portal.

This Samurott will have the Bug-Tera Type, so you might want to come prepared with a strong and sturdy Flying-type.