Where to find Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Samurott is making its way from Legend: Arceus’ Hisui region to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids for a limited time in Paldea.

Running from Nov. 23 at 6:00pm CT until Nov. 26 at 5:59pm CT and again from Nov. 30 at 6:00pm CT to Dec. 3 at 5:59pm CT, this special Tera Raid event will be just like the previous seven-star raids that featured fellow Hisuian Starters, Decidueye and Typhlosion.

Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott will have the exclusive Mightiest Mark, and it’ll be running the same Tera Type as its primary typing—Water. This means you can expect another challenging raid battle with Hisuian Samurott hitting especially hard with its Water moves as well as slicing moves boosted by its Sharpness ability.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hisuian Samurott and the Urivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids can start appearing in the Paldea region, you need to first unlock seven-star Tera Raids. Once seven-star raids are available, follow these steps to find Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott:

During the event period, connect to the internet, go to the Poké Portal, and make sure your Poké Portal News is up to date.

Open up the map and look for the black crystal Tera Raid icon with the Water Tera symbol. Set that as your destination, and fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark.

Follow the orange flag on your mini-map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with the silhouette of Hisuian Samurott.

You may also join Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids hosted by other players online by using the Tera Raid Battle Search function in the Poké Portal. Participating in online Tera Raids with fellow players will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Currently, the only way to catch Samurott’s Hisuian form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is through the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid event. You’ll need to defeat the raid boss Hisuian Samurott before you even get a chance to throw a Poké Ball at it, and it’ll be tough if you aren’t prepared to counter the Legends: Arceus Water Starter.

Aside from the special Tera Raid event, you’ll need to obtain Hisuian Samurott in Legends: Arceus and transfer it via Pokémon HOME if you want it with you in Scarlet and Violet. Keep in mind that Dewott will only evolve into Hisuian Samurott in Hisui—evolve it anywhere else and it’ll just turn into the standard Samurott—so fully evolve the Water Starter in Legends: Arceus before deciding to transfer it over.

Can you catch more than one Hisuian Samurott in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

For the special Tera Raid event, you are limited to catching only one Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott per game. You can still rechallenge the Tera Raids as much as you want during the event period to earn more rewards, but the game won’t allow you to throw a Poké Ball at another Hisuian Samurott with the Mightiest Mark once you’ve already caught one.

If you really need more than one Hisuian Samurott in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to transfer it over from Legends: Arceus. For now, that’s the only other way to get your hands on multiple Hisuian Samurott in the Gen IX games.

What is the best Nature for Oshawott, Dewott, and Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Oshawott line might not have the best stat distribution, but the right Nature can really help them out with offense, especially when combined with their Hidden Ability, Sharpness. Sharpness boosts the power of slicing moves, which are mostly physical attacks, so the best bet is to give Hisuian Samurott and its pre-evolutions an Attack-boosting Nature to capitalize on its Hidden Ability.

While Hisuian Samurott looks like it has the potential to be a mixed attacker, it will dish out the most damage as a physical attacker with a Nature like Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack). An Adamant Nature allows the Water/Dark-type Starter to make the most of its Sharpness ability, boosting physical slicing attacks like Ceaseless Edge, Razor Shell, and Sacred Sword.