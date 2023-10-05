Where to find Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Decidueye is the first Hisuian Starter from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to have its own Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Scarlet and Violet. This comes after Starters from other generations had their chance in the Tera Raid spotlight as well as the incredibly difficult Mewtwo Tera Raids in September.

For this special event, Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye will have the rare Mightiest Mark and a Grass Tera Type, making it both a valuable and strong addition to your Gen IX collection. And as a seven-star Tera Raid, the battle shouldn’t be super easy, either. Here’s everything you need to know about Hisuian Decidueye and its Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During the Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event period, seven-star raid dens will be appearing in the Paldea region for your first chance to catch the Grass/Fighting owl in the Gen IX games. To make the event raids appear, you need to first unlock seven-star Tera Raids. Then follow these steps.

Connect to the internet and make sure you have the most updated Poké Portal news. Go into your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Grass symbol. Set that as your destination. Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark. Follow the orange flag on your mini-map until you arrive at the black crystal Tera Raid den. Interact with the den and make sure it’s a seven-star Tera Raid with Hisuian Decidueye’s silhouette. You may also find Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids hosted by other players online by going to the Poké Portal and using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature. You need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play with other players online.

How to catch Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Currently, the only way to catch Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is through the Unrivaled Tera Raid event. And before you even get the opportunity to catch it, you need to beat the raid first, which might not be easy unless you come prepared with a strong Pokémon and strategy.

If you miss the Unrivaled event, your only other option is to transfer Hisuian Decidueye over from Legends: Arceus via Pokémon HOME.

Can you catch more than one Hisuian Decidueye in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Scarlet and Violet players are limited to catching only one Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye per game. As previously mentioned, you can still obtain more Hisuian Decidueye in the Gen IX games by transferring them over from Legends: Arceus, but those will not have the rare Mightiest Mark like the one you can catch in the Unrivaled Tera Raid.

What is the best Nature for Rowlet, Dartrix, and Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Rowlet and Dartrix will eventually evolve into either the standard Decidueye or its Hisuian form. The two Decidueye forms have different types, stats, abilities, and moves, which may affect which Natures are the most viable for them. Hisuian Decidueye happens to be more physically offensive and bulkier but slower, so you’ll definitely want a Nature that complements those traits.

As a Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon with a higher Attack than Special Attack stat, Hisuian Decidueye’s best Nature would be Adamant to boost its Attack while lowering its Special Attack. An Attack-boosting Nature like Adamant is almost always a good idea for Fighting Pokémon since they tend to have high Attack stats with a lot of strong physical moves to choose from.

Likewise, an Adamant Hisuian Decidueye can put its physical offense to use with powerful moves like Leaf Blade, Close Combat, Brave Bird, and its signature attack, Triple Arrows. In fact, Triple Arrows is an exceptionally good physical attack with a chance to crit, flinch, and/or lower the target’s Defense. To make the most out of this move, the Hisuian owl should definitely have as high of an Attack stat as possible—which is why an Adamant nature is perfect for it.

