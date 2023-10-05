What time does the Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a Hisuian Starter will be the star of the special seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raids, and we’re starting off with Hisuian Decidueye.

Players already had the chance to challenge the standard Grass/Ghost Decidueye back in March, but now we’ll have an opportunity to catch its Hisuian variant from Legends: Arceus. This is huge since Hisuian Decidueye can’t usually be found in Scarlet and Violet and it’ll have the rare Mightiest Mark to up its value. Because of this, you’ll want to know when the big Tera Raid event is happening so you don’t miss out.

When is the Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Like the previous Unrivaled Starter Tera Raid events, Hisuian Decidueye will be making two separate appearances this month in case you miss one.

Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids will start appearing on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, Oct. 8 at 6:59pm CT .

. The Tera Raids will make their second appearance from Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, Oct. 15 at 6:59pm CT.

Before the special Tera Raid event ends, make sure you have a good counter to beat Hisuian Decidueye. This particular one will have the Grass Tera Type, so you may want to consider training up a Fire, Bug, Flying, or Poison Pokémon to hit it for super-effective damage.

About the author