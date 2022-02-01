Where to find the Pokémon with 2 scythes for arms, Coming Up Roses request

Pokémon Legends: Arceus mixes up its NPC requests by having some descriptions only vaguely describe one aspect of a species of Pokémon before turning you loose to go capture them or complete pages of your Pokédex to bring information back.

Some of these descriptions will leave casual fans scratching their heads, but for the Coming Up Roses request, finding a Pokémon with a scythe on each arm shouldn’t be too hard.

When talking to Himeno on Ramnas Island in the Obsidian Fieldlands, he will task you with bringing him a Scyther so he can borrow it and gather some of the Ramanas Roses spread across the island.

Scyther isn’t that hard to find, as all you need to do is head back across the water into the Grandtree Arena, just past The Heartwood. You can also simply Fast Travel to just outside where you faced Kleavor earlier in the game and backtrack slightly to reach your destination.

Scyther can be found in the deepest part of the Grandtree Arena, off to the southwest once you enter the area.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you catch a Scyther, head back to Ramnas Island, where you will need to convince Hiemo to not take all of the Ramnas Roses. He ends up just taking some seeds to plant in the garden with his wife, while also giving you a Seed of Mastery as a reward for helping out.