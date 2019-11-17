Where to find Ditto in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Ditto is one of the most important Pokémon in every game because it enables you to breed whatever Pokémon you want as long as it is able to do so. This makes it really easy to get all of the moves or abilities you want on a fresh Pokémon right out of the egg.

In Sword and Shield you can only find Ditto in one place, and it is the most overcrowded area in the entire game – the Lake of Outrage zone in the Wild Area’s last part.

Thankfully it isn’t a weather dependent encounter like about 70 percent of the other things you can find there, rather, it sits at a constant 10 percent chance in both the overworld and as a random grass encounter.

Even though you can reach Lake of Outrage as soon as you unlock the Rotom Bike upgrade that lets you cross water, it will always be a level 55 or over encounter, which means you will likely need to collect every Gym Badge in order to catch it. Otherwise, you will start the battle and be unable to do anything outside of defeat it or run because of the Wild Area capture cap.

However, since breeding is something a majority of Trainers wait to work on until after they beat the main story, this placement is perfect since it provides a stable environment to snag the morphing little pile of goo.

Level never matters during breeding so as long as you have the other Pokémon ready to go, the egg will still give you exactly what you want, regardless of the gender of the other parent. Though you should pay attention to which gender the non-Ditto Pokémon is, because that could affect some of the aspects of the egg, such as the Pokéball the newborn will hatch into.

Outside of sharing the same area with about 50 of the most highly sought after mons in the game, Ditto should be easy to find and capture once you reach that point in your adventure.