Where to catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players are setting off into the world of Pokémon for the latest adventure in the franchise. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and players are already planning their teams ahead of all their gym battles in the Paldea region.

Many longtime fans of the franchise may be looking to add Pokémon from older generations to their teams for nostalgia purposes. One of the many returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is Spiritomb, a Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon from Gen IV.

The Forbidden Pokémon is often known for having unique requirements players must meet before they can catch the Pokémon. In Pokémon Arceus, for example, players had to collect 107 wisps scattered across the game’s many regions before they could add the creature to their team. In Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, players needed to acquire an Odd Keystone and talk to exactly 32 people in the Sinnoh Underground before they could encounter one in the wild.

Luckily for Spiritomb fans on the hunt in Scarlet and Violet, there are no unusual requirements preventing trainers from finding the Dark and Ghost type this time around. You’ll be able to encounter Spiritomb in the wild, just like the vast majority of other species in the game.

Here’s where you can find Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Spiritomb locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spiritomb can be found on the northernmost part of the map. The Sinnoh species roams the mountainy area north of the Glaseado Mountain and south of the river that splits the map vertically.

It appears to be a rare find, and we found it only at night—so you may have to spend some time hunting before you’ll get a chance to add Spiritomb to your lineup.