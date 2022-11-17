How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are tons of new Pokémon for players to discover, evolve, trade, and battle. Many of these Pokémon are familiar to those who have played previous games, but some Pokémon are either new or are getting a new evolution.

Dunsparce is a name that players are familiar with if they’ve played previous games, but a new evolution comes with the game. Dudunsparce is a new evolution for the Normal type Pokémon, and evolving it isn’t too hard.

Dunsparce is incredibly easy to find and is all over the map. The highlighted areas in the map below show just how common this Pokémon is, so it should be very easy to find and capture it.

Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve got your Dunsparce, all that’s left to do is level it up to level 32 while it knows the move Hyper Drill, which is required for it to evolve. If you try to level it up and it doesn’t evolve, check to make sure that it has Hyper Drill learned. Then, the next time you level it up, it should evolve as long as the move is equipped.

As long as you teach it Hyper Drill eventually, the Pokémon will evolve as long as it has passed its level threshold. So if you feel like you may have missed the exact level where it should have evolved, don’t fear, once you equip Hyper Drill as a move, it will evolve after the next time it gains a level.