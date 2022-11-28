If you blink, you might miss it.

Bounsweet is an adorable Grass-type Pokémon introduced in Generation VII that resembles a mangosteen—a delicious pink and purple colored tropical fruit with white flesh on the inside.

Of course, the last thing any trainer really wants to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is eat the cute little guy.

Instead, they want to catch it so they can evolve it into Steenee and Tsareena.

How to catch Bounsweet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

The easiest and most accessible place to find and catch Bounsweet is slightly north of Los Platos, the little settlement located directly below Mesagoza in the upper part of South Province Area one.

The best place to look is in the area between the Mesagoza (South) Pokécenter and the Los Platos Pokécenter pictured above.

If you’re lucky, you might find them roaming around on the floor, but they tend to be more elusive than that. They actually spawn on trees, which makes sense considering it looks like a fruit!

If you ram the tree while riding Koraidon or Miraidon, the Bounsweet should drop to the ground, ready for the picking (or in this case—catching!).

You can also throw a Poké Ball at it by pressing ZR after aiming with ZL.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s a neat little design that ties into the lore of the Pokémon, but it has proven to be quite a problem for trainers looking to complete the Pokédex. Fortunately, the solution in Scarlet and Violet is actually quite simple!

As for how it evolves—Bounsweet will evolve into Steenee at level 18, who will then evolve into Tsareena once it gains a level after learning the Stomp ability.