When will Pokémon Legends: Arceus be released?

The Pokémon Company introduced a new action RPG game for the Nintendo Switch today called Pokémon Legends: Arceus. And while it’s not coming out this year, the hype for it is still real.

The game will still include all the basics that you expect from a Pokémon game, like battles, catching Pokémon, and filling out your Pokédex. But the traditional top-down, 2D nature of the game is being replaced with a third-person, 3D graphics system.

Players will also travel around the Sinnoh region “as it existed in the past” before it was the way we learned about it from Diamond and Pearl.

While an exact release date has not yet been set, today’s announcement promised that the game will come out worldwide in early 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

To learn more about what the game will offer, here’s everything we already know about the game.