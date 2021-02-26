Pokémon Legends Arceus announced for early 2022 release

This is a new take on the Pokémon franchise.

In the latest Pokémon Presents stream celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary, fans of the franchise got more than just confirmation of a new set of Pokémon games.

Along with the reveal of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original generation four titles, fans also got their first look at a new title called Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Unlike previous Pokémon games, this title will feature an entirely open world for the first time and reimagine aspects of the series, such as capturing Pokémon in the wild. The trailer shows players throwing Poké Balls at Pokémon appearing in the overworld without needing to battle at all.

First came Sinnoh remakes. Then came Sinnoh pre-makes.



And in another first for the series, the three starter Pokémon will be from different regions. Players will be able to choose between Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott.

Set in a feudal Sinnoh region, wild Pokémon will be roaming freely through the varying landscapes. Players will be tasked with setting out and exploring the region, helping to create its first Pokédex.

Battles will be seamless and retain most of the traditional format from previous games. The main difference is the overworld, which will let players move much more freely, including fast actions such as rolling and dodging.

The game is set for an early 2022 release, with more details to be shared in future updates.