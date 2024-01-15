When is Pokémon Day 2024?

Pokémon Day is a global celebration for both developers and fans of the franchise, marked by special events in its games and significant announcements from The Pokémon Company. In 2024, as in previous years, Pokémon Day will take place on Feb. 27. This is also the expected Pokémon Presents date.

Pokémon Day marks the anniversary of when Pokémon Red and Green first hit the shelves in Japan on Feb. 27, 1996. Since the franchise’s 20th birthday in 2016, The Pokémon Company and fans have been celebrating this day each year. It’s been a day for big reveals, like when we got a first look at Sword and Shield in 2019, Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2021, and the Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, in 2023.

Past Pokémon Day celebrations have brought special in-game events. Take 2023, for instance: Pokémon GO hosted the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, featuring Primal Kyogre and Groudon, and even had a shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research. Scarlet and Violet introduced a unique seven-star Tera Raid starring a Mighty Mark Pikachu for a limited time. Games like Pokémon UNITE and Masters EX weren’t left out either, getting their share of new content. So, for Pokémon Day 2024, special events are almost a given in these games.

Expectations for Pokémon Day 2024 announcements

For Pokémon Day 2024, I’m hoping for the announcement of a new remake. November 2024 will be three years since the Generation IV remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, came out, putting us in the typical timeframe for new remakes in the series. With Scarlet and Violet still in the middle of their lifecycle, especially after the full release of their DLC, it is certainly too soon for a brand new main series game.

I’d be equally excited for a fresh spin-off title or another Pokémon Legends game—a fan can dream, right? Besides these, we’ll likely see some smaller announcements, maybe new merchandise or updates in other media like TV shows, similar to what’s been done in previous years.