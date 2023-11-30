When is Drampa coming to Pokémon Go?

Niantic recently unveiled the next Community Day dates for Pokémon Go. With the events covering the game’s calendar until February, trainers naturally are wondering about new Pokémon releases, including Drampa.

Prior to Niantic’s date reveal, there have been content leaks suggesting there would be new faces in Pokémon Go. Considering Drampa was also featured in the new Pokémon assets, all focus shifted to its release date.

When will Drampa come to Pokémon Go?

A hectic start to 2024 awaits Pokémon Go players. Image via Niantic

Drampa is expected to come to Pokémon Go in February 2024. This is, of course, still a speculative date based on leaks, and Niantic hasn’t officially informed the players regarding Drampa’s schedule just yet. There’s still a small chance Drampa might be ready in time for any of the December and January events.

Until Drampa arrives in Pokémon Go, trainers will still have lots of content to consume that will range from community days to holiday events. With limited-timed research quests and special raid weekends, content drought won’t be a possibility for Pokémon Go in Winter months.

This article will be updated as more information regarding Drampa becomes available. Alternatively, you can watch Pokémon Go’s Twitter page, where the developers share the latest updates.

In addition to Drampa, Mega Metagross is coming to Pokémon Go, according to asset leaks. While there are lots of new releases on the horizon for Pokémon Go players, their release dates remain a mystery. Pokémon that appeared in such leaks might even take a year to make it to the game. Niantic generally tries to avoid over-cluttering events with too many releases, so each Pokémon ends up waiting for their time under the spotlight.