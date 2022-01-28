When does Rowlet evolve into Datrix in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is in the players’ hands and the choice of which Pokémon to start with is ahead for many trainers. Rowlet is one of the three starter choices and fans are starting to wonder when their partner Pokémon will evolve.

Rowlet is the Grass-type Pokémon that players can choose as their partner Pokémon. Once you’ve started to spend some time with your starter, you’ll naturally level up—and that’s where evolution comes into play.

When Rowlet reaches level 17, it will become eligible to evolve. Unlike Cyndaquil, this is the same level that Rowlet previously evolved at in other iterations of Pokémon games. Once Rowlet reaches level 17 and is ready to evolve, its Poké Ball will glow similar to the photo below. Players will then be able to evolve it by going to the party screen and selecting the Rowlet, and then selecting “Evolve.”

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Rowlet will then evolve into Datrix. Next on the evolutionary chain for Rowlet is Decidueye, which has a new Hisuian form that’s much different from what players are used to. The level for Datrix to evolve is also slightly different from previous iterations of the franchise. Instead of level 34, Datrix will need to reach level 36 to evolve into Decidueye in Legends: Arceus.