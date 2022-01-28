What level does Cyndaquil evolve into Quilava?

How to level it might be slightly different from what players are used to

Cyndaquil is one of the three starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus along with Oshawott and Rowlet, and players are anxious to see their starters evolve.

The Fire-type starter is an immensely popular one. It was the most commonly picked starter according to a poll done by the Pokémon Twitter account in 2017, and it’s still popular among trainers playing through Pokémon‘s newest game, Legends: Arceus.

To get Cyndaquil to Quilava, you must level the Pokémon to level 17. Once Cyndaquil has reached that level, there will be a blinking Poké Ball next to it’s name, and you can choose to evolve it from the party menu.

Evolving Cyndaquil to Quilava is slightly different than in previous games. According to Bulbapedia, in pervious games, the evolution level was 14 instead of 17. Although this evolution level is different, the evolution of Quilava into the Hisuian form of Typhlosion still occurs when Quilava reaches level 36.

If you are looking for more Cyndaquils, Quilavas, or Typhlosions, they can be found in space-time distortions in the Crimson Mirelands after players complete the main story. Cyndaquil can be obtained from Professor Laventon in his office after the main story if you didn’t choose Cyndaquil as your starter. He will also give you the other starter you did not choose.