What time is dusk in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, the hour you choose to make some actions can impact their outcome. It’s the case of many evolutions, and dusk can play a role in that, too.

Most evolutions in Pokémon Go will change depending on whether you have your Pokémon evolve during the day or the night. Those times also alter which Pokémon you can encounter in the overworld.

Dusk, in particular, can be a key timing for certain actions Pokémon Go, such as evolving Rockruff into the Dusk Form of Lycanroc. Players have trouble identifying what time this transitory phase between night and day is in the game, however. Here is what time dusk refers to in Pokémon Go.

When is dusk in Pokémon Go?

Don’t wait until it gets dark. Image via Niantic

Dusk time in Pokémon Go was introduced as a way to get a specific form of Lycanroc, added to the game in January 2024. It’s not easy to determine because its time window is way shorter than day and night time, so you can miss your shot easily.

The time of dusk changes depending on your timezone. It’s also adjusted everyday, because it follows the official times of your area’s sunset. To know when it’ll be dusk in Pokémon Go, look at the official sunset time in your area and log in an hour beforehand.

You should know for sure if it’s that time by looking at the shadowed shaped of Rockruff if you have the Pokémon, as it’ll take a Dusk form if it’s the right time.