What time does the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blastoise Tera Raids are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as announced during the Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day.

Blastoise is the last of the original Gen I Starters to be featured in a special Tera Raid, with Venusaur raids happening just before it and Charizard raids dating back to the early days of Scarlet and Violet. As with the other Starters’ Tera Raid events, the Blastoise raids will be seven stars, and the Water Starter will have the rare Mightiest Mark if you’re able to defeat and catch it. It’ll also have the Steel Tera Type for this specific raid, making it weak to Ground, Fire, and Fighting-type attacks.

And as part of the Pokémon Day celebration, these Blastoise Tera Raids won’t be around for long. Here’s when you’ll have a chance to challenge and catch Unrivaled Blastoise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blastoise and its Gen I friends are here to play. Image via The Pokémon Company

Blastoise Tera Raids will be popping up in the Gen IX games for just one week, from Tuesday, March 5 at 6:00pm CT until Tuesday, March 12 at 6:59pm CT (an extra hour to account for daylight savings starting up during that week). This follows the Venusaur Tera Raids and precedes the third run of the Charizard Tera Raids.

As things currently stand, this event period seems to be the only time to catch Blastoise with the Mightiest Mark, a special mark reserved for seven-star Tera Raid bosses. Charizard Tera Raids will be making their third appearance, so it’s possible Blastoise and Venusaur Tera Raids may also reappear in the future.

However, if you do miss your opportunity to take on the raid and catch Unrivaled Blastoise this time around, you can still obtain the Water Starter in the Gen IX games if you have The Indigo Disk DLC. That’s because all Starters, including Squirtle, wander around as wild encounters in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium after you upgrade the biomes. These turtles will not carry the Mightiest Mark like the one found in the Tera Raid, but it at least gives you an alternative option to obtain Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise without having to clear their challenging Tera Raid.

If you’re aiming to collect another Starter with the Mightiest Mark, make sure you’re ready to beat Unrivaled Blastoise while the event is still around.