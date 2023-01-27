If you thought some of the other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids were difficult, the Unrivaled Greninja seven-star event is truly worthy of the Mightiest Mark. That is largely because its moveset has great coverage and will be hard for many players to deal with.

Greninja is known for being a tricky Pokémon to deal with thanks to its vast move pool. This is only doubled by its ability Protean, which allows it to change its type to match the move it is using so it deals more damage—while also swapping its weaknesses.

Seven-star raids are designed in a way to test individual players and their knowledge of the game, along with the wider Pokémon community’s ability to come together, team up, and break the raids. The Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid will be the hardest one yet, but here is the full moveset and other details you need to know in order to take it on.

What moveset does Greninja have in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For the first time in one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids, the featured Pokémon has multiple gimmicks. Not only does the Unrivaled Greninja have four strong moves that play on its STAB typings and provide great coverage, but it also has both Double Team and Toxic Spikes.

Double Team is going to be annoying, as it will make it harder to land a hit on Greninja—though bringing Haze or Clear Smog should easily clear this up. Meanwhile, Toxic Spikes is an odd choice but does still work since it can knock out a player’s Pokémon and then once it is sent back out it will be poisoned.

Main moveset Gunk Shot Hydro Pump Ice Beam Night Slash

Flex moves Toxic Spikes Double Team



It also has Protean as an ability, so take that as you will.