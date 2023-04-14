Every seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is designed to keep players from easily countering a powerful Pokémon. This is done by giving the boss an odd Tera Type and a varied moveset, which is something the new Typhlosion Tera Raid takes full advantage of.

With its Ghost Tera Type, Typhlosion eliminates all its usual Fire-type weaknesses and is packing a full list of moves that take advantage of the Pokémon’s best gimmicks and covers areas its new typing struggle with. This doesn’t make it unbeatable, but you will have to work for a win instead of charging in with a Pokémon you think will work without preparing.

What moves does Typhlosion know in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Almost every seven-star Tera Raid event focuses on giving the boss Pokémon a gimmick to center a moveset around and fills the rest of those slots out with coverage for its Tera Type. Unrivaled Typhlosion follows that trend with a Sunny Day and Eruption set, which can easily destroy unprepared players.

Here is the full moveset the Gen II starter can have:

Eruption

Shadow Ball

Play Rough

Earthquake

Additional Moves: Sunny Day

If you bring a proper counter, you shouldn’t be too concerned with these moves since being a mixed attacker does bring down the potency of Typhlosion’s moves slightly.

You absolutely need to watch out for Eruption and Shadow Ball early, but Play Rought is only really useful if you bring a basic Dark-type and Earthquake is something you can plan for easily. If you have a good Pokémon that can use Rain Dance and deal with those moves, you should be fine—though your teammates are another story.