Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have welcomed a whopping 107 new Pokémon species into the franchise. But alongside these new recruits are a number of returning species from older generations.

Mankey debuted as part of the original 151 Pokémon in the first Pokémon games, but it’s back and better than ever in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This monkey-like creature is pure Fighting, and its spirited nature is more than indicative of that. Since Gen I, Mankey has evolved into Primeape—a larger, fluffier, and angrier version of itself. But with Scarlet and Violet, the evolutionary line gained a third stage in the Ghost and Fighting type Annihilape, which means Mankey is now an even more enticing Pokémon for players to catch.

Related: How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can think about adding an Annihilape on your lineup, though, you’ll first need to acquire and evolve a Primeape. And to do that, you’ll need to evolve Mankey.

Here’s how to evolve Mankey into Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Mankey into Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can evolve a Mankey, you’ll need to find and catch one. Luckily, Mankey appears in a number of locations around Paldea, making it relatively easy to find. After you’ve caught one, all you’ll need to do is have it on your team and level it up through battling or with items like a Rare Candy.

Mankey evolves into Primeape starting at level 28 unless you cancel the process. If you accidentally do so or prefer to wait to evolve your Pokémon until it’s a higher level, you’ll need to continue training Mankey and collecting experience before it will try to evolve again.

Unlike Mankey, Primeape needs to meet specific requirements before it evolves into Annihilape. You’ll have to teach Primeape the move Rage Fist and use the attack in battle a grand total of 20 times before it will evolve into its Fighting and Ghost evolution.