What is Wolfe Glick’s Pokémon NAIC team?

Wolfe Glick is one of the most accomplished Pokémon players in VGC history and so of course fans are curious about his North America International Championships team.
Pokémon teams can change pretty drastically between events and formats depending on the metagame, so you may be wondering what the 2016 world champion brought to NAIC, one of the biggest events of the season. The international event used the Regulation G ruleset—Scarlet and Violet’s first single-restricted format—meaning Glick’s team has one restricted Legendary slot along with his other five ‘mons.
Glick has proven to be a strong teambuilder and already won two major events this season (Charlotte Regionals and Orlando Regionals) so his NAIC team is definitely one to watch out for or try out yourself.
Here’s the full Pokémon team Wolfe Glick used at NAIC.
Wolfe Glick’s full NAIC team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC
At NAIC, Wolfe Glick ran a team with Trick Room, the Fire/Grass/Water core, rain, and Shadow Rider Calyrex as his restricted Legendary Pokémon. Using this team, he went 8–1 on day one and secured a spot in day two.
Shadow Rider Calyrex
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Water
|Covert Cloak
|As One
|Protect
Astral Barrage
Nasty Plot
Tera Blast
Shadow Rider Calyrex was perhaps the most hyped-up restricted Legendary Pokémon going into Regulation G, and it’s the one Glick went with for NAIC. What makes this bunny and horse so scary is its ability to get Special Attack boosts when knocking ‘mons out.
Many players have been running Fairy Tera Type with Draining Kiss, but Glick opted for the Water Tera Type to combo with Tera Blast and Pelipper’s rain.
Rillaboom
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Grass
|Assault Vest
|Grassy Surge
|Fake Out
Wood Hammer
U-turn
Grassy Glide
Rillaboom is just a strong physical attacker with two priority moves, Fake Out and Grassy Glide, to help it move first in or out of Trick Room. A Grass-type ‘mon is always nice to have in a meta with Amoonguss since they are immune to the mushroom’s pesky spore and powder moves. Interestingly, Glick chose Rillaboom over Amoonguss, who played a pivotal part in his win at Orlando Regionals.
Farigiraf
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Fairy
|Throat Spray
|Armor Tail
|Protect
Psychic
Hyper Voice
Trick Room
Farigiraf is Glick’s Trick Room setter to help counter speedy ‘mons. Its signature ability, Armor Tail, also blocks priority moves to keep the team safe from priority moves.
Incineroar
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Ghost
|Safety Goggles
|Intimidate
|Fake Out
Knock Off
Helping Hand
Parting Shot
Arguably the best Pokémon in VGC, Incineroar topped the usage chart for day one at NAIC. Glick used the Alola Fire Starter earlier this year in his wins at Charlotte and Orlando, so it’s no surprise he went with it again here.
Urshifu Rapid Strike
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Stellar
|Focus Sash
|Unseen Fist
|Detect
Surging Strikes
Close Combat
Aqua Jet
Urshifu is a one-of-a-kind Pokémon who completely disrespects the rules of VGC and can hit through Protect. With priority and guaranteed critical hits on its side, the Water/Fighting Legendary bear gets the job done—especially if the rain is set up for it by Glick’s Pelipper. It’s been a staple in the meta since Reg. D, and it’s not going anywhere.
Pelipper
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Ability
|Moveset
|Ghost
|Room Service
|Drizzle
|Protect
Wide Guard
Hurricane
Weather Ball
In the current Reg. G meta, Pelipper takes the title of “most valuable bird” over the likes of Talonflame or Murkrow, who saw success in earlier Scarlet and Violet formats. Pelipper not only brings the rain to power up Urshifu and Tera Water Calyrex but also blocks spread moves with Wide Guard.
Spread moves are especially common with all the restricted Legendary ‘mons running around, so having Wide Guard allows Glick to play around those powerful attacks. The most peculiar part about this Pelipper, however, is its held item—Room Service. We haven’t really seen much of this item in Scarlet and Violet VGC.
If Pelipper is on the field when Trick Room is up, Room Service drops the bird’s Speed by one stage to help it move ahead of others in those twisted dimensions.