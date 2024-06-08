What is Wolfe Glick’s Pokémon NAIC team?

Wolfe Glick is one of the most accomplished Pokémon players in VGC history and so of course fans are curious about his North America International Championships team.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon teams can change pretty drastically between events and formats depending on the metagame, so you may be wondering what the 2016 world champion brought to NAIC, one of the biggest events of the season. The international event used the Regulation G ruleset—Scarlet and Violet’s first single-restricted format—meaning Glick’s team has one restricted Legendary slot along with his other five ‘mons.

Glick has proven to be a strong teambuilder and already won two major events this season (Charlotte Regionals and Orlando Regionals) so his NAIC team is definitely one to watch out for or try out yourself.

Here’s the full Pokémon team Wolfe Glick used at NAIC.

Wolfe Glick’s full NAIC team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC

At NAIC, Wolfe Glick ran a team with Trick Room, the Fire/Grass/Water core, rain, and Shadow Rider Calyrex as his restricted Legendary Pokémon. Using this team, he went 8–1 on day one and secured a spot in day two.

A strong team indeed. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Shadow Rider Calyrex

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Water Covert Cloak As One Protect

Astral Barrage

Nasty Plot

Tera Blast

Shadow Rider Calyrex was perhaps the most hyped-up restricted Legendary Pokémon going into Regulation G, and it’s the one Glick went with for NAIC. What makes this bunny and horse so scary is its ability to get Special Attack boosts when knocking ‘mons out.

Many players have been running Fairy Tera Type with Draining Kiss, but Glick opted for the Water Tera Type to combo with Tera Blast and Pelipper’s rain.

Rillaboom

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Grass Assault Vest Grassy Surge Fake Out

Wood Hammer

U-turn

Grassy Glide

Rillaboom is just a strong physical attacker with two priority moves, Fake Out and Grassy Glide, to help it move first in or out of Trick Room. A Grass-type ‘mon is always nice to have in a meta with Amoonguss since they are immune to the mushroom’s pesky spore and powder moves. Interestingly, Glick chose Rillaboom over Amoonguss, who played a pivotal part in his win at Orlando Regionals.

Farigiraf

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Fairy Throat Spray Armor Tail Protect

Psychic

Hyper Voice

Trick Room

Farigiraf is Glick’s Trick Room setter to help counter speedy ‘mons. Its signature ability, Armor Tail, also blocks priority moves to keep the team safe from priority moves.

Incineroar

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Ghost Safety Goggles Intimidate Fake Out

Knock Off

Helping Hand

Parting Shot

Arguably the best Pokémon in VGC, Incineroar topped the usage chart for day one at NAIC. Glick used the Alola Fire Starter earlier this year in his wins at Charlotte and Orlando, so it’s no surprise he went with it again here.

Urshifu Rapid Strike

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Stellar Focus Sash Unseen Fist Detect

Surging Strikes

Close Combat

Aqua Jet

Urshifu is a one-of-a-kind Pokémon who completely disrespects the rules of VGC and can hit through Protect. With priority and guaranteed critical hits on its side, the Water/Fighting Legendary bear gets the job done—especially if the rain is set up for it by Glick’s Pelipper. It’s been a staple in the meta since Reg. D, and it’s not going anywhere.

Pelipper

Tera Type Held Item Ability Moveset Ghost Room Service Drizzle Protect

Wide Guard

Hurricane

Weather Ball

In the current Reg. G meta, Pelipper takes the title of “most valuable bird” over the likes of Talonflame or Murkrow, who saw success in earlier Scarlet and Violet formats. Pelipper not only brings the rain to power up Urshifu and Tera Water Calyrex but also blocks spread moves with Wide Guard.

Spread moves are especially common with all the restricted Legendary ‘mons running around, so having Wide Guard allows Glick to play around those powerful attacks. The most peculiar part about this Pelipper, however, is its held item—Room Service. We haven’t really seen much of this item in Scarlet and Violet VGC.

If Pelipper is on the field when Trick Room is up, Room Service drops the bird’s Speed by one stage to help it move ahead of others in those twisted dimensions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy