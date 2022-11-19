What is the meaning of Cheugy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Pokémon franchise might be a timeless classic, but even it has to keep up with the times. As the gaming culture evolves with the younger generation getting a hold of consoles, vocabulary that veterans never heard of before might also sneak into games.

Throughout your adventures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll encounter many NPCs that will ask you various questions, including Director Clavell.

Director Clavell asks players the meaning of “cheugy” and you’ll have three options to choose from. Considering not knowing the answer can also categorize you as a “cheugy,” the question turns into a pop quiz of players’ connection to today’s youth.

What does Cheugy mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Cheugy means outdated and uncool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The phrase is generally used to describe people who are “trying way too hard,” rendering them not cool.

When Director Clavell asks the meaning of Cheugy, players will be presented with the following options.

Something super cool.

Being outdated and uncool.

A really chewy gumball.

Instinctively, players might be inclined to pick the gumball option at first which will be as bad as picking “something super cool.” Now that you know the answer, you can also let Director Clavell in on the secret so he can also act cool around all the young, up-and-coming Pokémon trainers.

In addition to testing your vocabulary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, an array of adventures will also be waiting for players ranging from Titan Pokémon to various quests.