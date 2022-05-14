What is the best moveset for Metagross in Pokémon GO?

If you’ve recently welcomed Metagross to your lineup, you may be keen on learning its best movesets for taking on Pokémon Gyms, Raids, and the like in Pokémon GO.

Added to Pokémon GO as part of the third generation back in 2017, Metagross is a strong Steel and Psychic type Pokémon, and is the final evolution of Beldum. Metagross evolves from Metang at level 45. This Pokémon is vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground move types; however, Metagross is decisive in Pokémon GO‘s PvP battles, making quick work of foes thanks to a strategic pairing of moves that makes for a strong Pokémon right out of the gate.

Metagross’ best moveset

Featuring a Max CP of 3,791, the best moveset for Metagross in Pokémon Go is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash for taking on Gyms and Raids.

For a defensive approach, Zen Headbutt and Meteor Mash is the way to go while trying to guard Gyms.

Coming in at 12 DPS, Bullet Punch features solid damage output, while simultaneously acquiring energy gains at an adequate rate for that all-important charge attack in Meteor Mash. Considered an Elite TM, Meteor Mash pumps out 46.2 DPS, dealing substantial Steel-type damage. If you’re unable to land Meteor Mash as your charge move, Earthquake is a solid alternative, dealing 38.9 DPS.

Shiny Metagross – 1 in 450 chance of spawning; Image: aminoapps.com

Every learnable move for Metagross

Metagross Fast Moves

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Metagross Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Psychic (Psychic)

Meteor Mash (Steel, Elite TM)

Frustration (Shadow)

Return (Normal, Purified)

Despite being vulnerable to a handful of types in Pokémon GO, Metagross is a solid choice for any lineup to consider. Metagross features an impressive 10 resistances, including Normal, Flying, Rock, Steel, Grass, Dragon, Ice, Fairy, Poison, and Psychic. It’s not often you find a Pokémon that has the upper hand against so many Pokémon types.