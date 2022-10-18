You'll need its power if you want to catch 'em all.

November’s Community Day in Pokémon Go is set to bring the highly anticipated addition of a Hisuian favorite for the very first time, Ursaluna.

This evolution from the Teddiursa line, which first premiered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is finally ready to appear in Pokémon Go, but you’ll need to keep an eye on the sky if you’d like to add it to your collection.

With this event, players will only be able to get their hands on Ursaluna under specific conditions within a timeframe and it all comes back to the full moon.

Here’s all you need to know about the full moon’s power in Pokémon Go.

What does a full moon do in Pokémon Go?

Image via Niantic

The full moon in Pokémon Go is perfect for the November 2022 Community Day as it will allow players to evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna.

As Ursaluna makes its debut in Pokémon Go, the full moon will be the only method that players can evolve their Ursarling. Fortunately, there is a very long stretch where this moon will appear for players.

According to a blog post from Niantic, the full moon will last from 2 pm on Nov. 12 until 6 am on Nov. 13 giving players plenty of time to take advantage of its power. Evolving into Usraluna is the same as most other Pokémon requiring players to use candy. This evolution will take 100 Teddiursa candy and the full moon.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Ursaluna or to learn more about the upcoming community day you can check out all of the details here.