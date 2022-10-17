Ursaluna comes to Pokémon Go with Teddiursa Community Day

Another ancient Pokémon is making its way into Pokémon Go. Ursaluna is finally being added to the game as part of an upcoming Community Day event.

Teddiursa will be the featured Pokémon for November’s Community Day, which will run from 2pm to 5pm local time on Nov. 12.

This will be the first time Ursaluna, the Peat Pokémon, will be available in the game—giving players a real reason to catch and train up a strong Teddiursa as the Normal/Ground-type final evolution added in Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be a force to be reckoned with in battle. It will partially be appearing thanks to the full moon being present in the game from 2pm local time on Nov. 12 to 6am local time on Nov. 13.

While the full moon is visible, you’ll be able to evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna using 100 Teddiursa Candy. But you can only evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna when a full moon is present, so take advantage of it now while you can also get an Ursaluna that knows the Charged Attack High Horsepower.

Just like with most Community Days, players will have access to a number of bonuses that will run throughout the event. This includes increased Shiny encounter odds for Teddiursa and its evolutionary line, along with the following:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event will require 50 percent less Stardust.

Players will also be able to purchase the usual $1 Community Day Special Research story ticket, which will give them access to the event-exclusive A Sweet Snack Special Research to complete.

Bonus Battle Raids will be running after the event from 5pm to 10pm local time, which means players who battle and defeat Ursaring in Raids will see Teddiursa spawning nearby for 30 minutes—with boosted Shiny odds.