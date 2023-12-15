What do you get when you mix eggs, oil, and vinegar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The answer is simply "mayo," but getting there is not so intuitive.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disc, the answer to “What do you get when you mix eggs, oil, and vinegar?” is mayonnaise. During Crispin’s BB Elite Four Trial, you can give this answer to one of the students only after you get mayo from another NPC.

How to get mayonnaise during Crispin’s Elite Four Trial in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk Exchange ingredients with League Club members. Screenshot by Dot Esports In Crispin’s complicated BB Elite Four Trial in The Indigo Disk, you need mayonnaise to solve the eggs, oil, and vinegar puzzle. Remember, ingredients must be obtained from NPCs during the trial; having them beforehand doesn’t count. Here’s how to get and use mayonnaise: Defeat the Potato girl to Crispin’s right. She’ll reward you with Potato Salad. Head to Crispin’s left, where a student will be asking for potatoes. Give this student the Potato Salad to receive mayonnaise. Return to the quiz student. You can now select “Mayonnaise” as your answer. You’ll then receive eggs, oil, and vinegar as a reward.

You can use the eggs, oil, and vinegar as exchange items with other students for other spicy ingredients, like Chorizo and Chili Sauce. These will be essential for making your super-spicy sandwich.