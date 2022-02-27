What are the Massive Mass Outbreak Shiny odds in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The odds are different than some players might have expected.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus added a brand new encounter mechanic, Massive Mass Outbreaks, in its Daybreak update that went live on Pokémon Day.

Massive Mass Outbreaks are an iteration of the game’s pre-existing Mass Outbreak mechanic, which are special events where a specific species of Pokémon will appear more frequently for a set period of time in one of Legends: Arceus’ larger areas.

The main difference between the two types of encounters is the scale, as Massive Mass Outbreaks involve multiple outbreaks happening at once. They also abide by their own sets of rules for which Pokémon appear. These events will only begin spawning once you have completed the main story of the game, and there are multiple smaller things that set them even further apart from anything Pokémon has tried before.

This announcement likely made a lot of Shiny hunters in the Pokémon community very happy, as Mass Outbreaks are a fairly reliable way to catch Shiny Pokémon in Legends: Arceus. And, although it might not work the way some fans want it to, we do already know the Shiny odds for Massive Mass Outbreaks.

Massive Mass Outbreaks Shiny odds

Based on the changes, Massive Mass Outbreaks appear to have a slightly different set of Shiny odds than base Mass Outbreaks, which means they start at a one-in-315.54 average compared to the regular one-in-158.02 odds for a single Mass Outbreak, according to data finder Sibuna.

Related: How to catch Shiny Pokémon | Pokémon Legends: Arceus Shiny hunting guide

With all of the available multipliers like Pokédex Species Research Levels and the Shiny Charm providing ways to boost your odds, you can still get the Massive Mass Outbreaks down to around one-in-216.05 Shiny odds. Here is a breakdown of those Shiny odds:

Base Rate + Massive Mass Outbreaks

1/315.54 encounters

Pokémon Research Level 10 + Massive Mass Outbreaks

1/293.04 encounters

Pokémon Research Level 10 + Species Research Perfect + Massive Mass Outbreaks

1/256.47 encounters

Pokémon Research Level 10 + Shiny Charm + Massive Mass Outbreaks

1/241.41 encounters

Pokémon Research Level 10 + Species Research Perfect + Shiny Charm + Massive Mass Outbreaks

1/216.05 encounters

Essentially, the raw numbers put you at slightly worse Shiny odds compared to a normal Mass Outbreak. However, that is on a per-outbreak basis, meaning that since there are double-digit outbreaks present in Massive Mass Outbreaks, you may still end up with better results despite a single Mass Outbreak having statistically higher chances at finding a Shiny.

If you are only Shiny hunting using the Massive Mass Outbreaks, fly through each of the individually marked outbreaks on Braviary or run through them on the back of Wyrdeer. This will spawn the outbreak and roll your chances at a Shiny with each outbreak you encounter.

Doing so gives you the best chance to find a Shiny among the multiple outbreaks. Or, if you are hunting one specific Pokémon, you can still focus on that outbreak with some pretty solid odds.