Virizion joins 5-star Pokémon Go raids, Terrakion will return soon

Trainers can encounter Virizion in five-star Pokémon Go raids from now until May 19—and Terrakion isn’t far behind in the new Raid Boss rotations for the second half of the month.

Both legendary Pokémon will be available and Shiny variants for each will also be enabled for trainers who are lucky enough to find them.

Terrakion is coming back to five-star raids! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Terrakion. ✨ https://t.co/tgdc4VXTBb pic.twitter.com/ApLkWPJgXP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 12, 2020

Virizion is leaving the Raid Boss rotation on May 19 at 3pm CT, which signals the return of Terrakion. If you want to catch the Grassland and Cavern Pokémon, you’ll need to act fast and prepare to battle some of the most powerful Fighting-types in the game.

There will also be a special Raid Hour during each Sword of Justice member’s corresponding time slots. For Virizion, it’ll be on May 13. Terrakion’s time slot will be one week later on May 20, with both Raid Hours starting at 6pm local time.

Both of these Pokémon will be available to players who enter raids using a Remote Raid Pass while playing from home. The feature is available to all players who are level five or higher and can be accessed by selecting a Raid Battle that’s shown on the Nearby screen or the overworld map.

For players who don’t have a Remote Raid Pass, there’s a one PokéCoin bundle available in the shop that will get you one, along with a slew of different Poké Balls that you can use while trying to snag a few legendary Pokémon. Otherwise, each individual Remote Raid Pass will cost 100 PokéCoins, with each player’s inventory only being able to hold three at a time.

Virizion is already available in five-star raids, so get out there and catch the elusive Grass/Fighting-type before it vanishes on May 19.